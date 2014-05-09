Family Fights Back Tears, Judge Has Harsh Words for Convicted Murderers

SACRAMENTO-

Choking back sobs and overwhelmed by emotions, Sean Aquitania’s family members described in detail the loss to their family when they found out Aquitania and his 7-month-old son had been murdered.

They described the heart-wrenching agony, through tears and gasps in a Sacramento County courtroom Friday morning. Many of them looked over to convicted murderers Donald Ortez-Lucero and Christopher Strong. But the men did not return their looks; both men sat and listened with their hands folded, Strong looked at nothing in particular and Lucero seemed to have his eyes closed as though listening intently.

The murder of Sean Aquitania and his infant son were committed during a botched robbery-home invasion at the home of a friend of Aquitania’s back in 2007.

It was words from Monique Dela Cruz, Sean’s girlfriend and mother of their son, that would bring the most pain and sorrow to the courtroom.

“I have thought a long time about what I would say, and today I am at a loss for words,” she cried.

The family played a slide show featuring father, son and family members together, smiling. At that time, the defendants turned in their seats and watched the video.

Lucero spoke in court, he acknowledged the pain the family had gone through, especially Dela Cruz, but he never apologized.

Judge Patrick Marlette then read off the charges and sentences. In the end, Lucero was sentenced to 51 years followed by two consecutive terms of life without the possibility of parole. Strong was sentenced to 36 years, and two consecutive terms of life without the possibility of parole.

Then Judge Marlette told both defendants that they may find themselves lonely, scared, and even hurt in prison, and it was at those times he wanted them to remember why they were there.

Family members for both the victims and the defendants declined to comment. Dela Cruz did say she was happy with the sentences.

Lucero and Strong can appeal.

