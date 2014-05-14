Stockton Police Name Edison Student as Suspect in Minister’s Death

STOCKTON-

A student at Edison High School in Stockton is now a prime suspect in a murder case, according to Stockton Police.

Keith Denegal, 17, is suspected of killing Jesus Mendoza, say Stockton police.

Mendoza was hit and killed by a stray bullet last Tuesday on Main Street in Stockton Denegal was a star athlete on Stockton’s Edison High School football team.

Detectives say they identified Denegal through surveillance video taken moments after the shooting Some teachers at Edison High School were shocked to hear the allegations.

“Some were saying they were surprised because he was a good athlete,” said teacher Saadia Tongpalad.

Stockton police said they were making every effort to arrest him.

“He is considered armed and dangerous and we want to arrest him so he doesn’t hurt anyone [sic] else,” said spokesperson Joe Silva.

Some students FOX40 spoke to said they don’t believe the shooting was intentional.

“They think it was an accident, that he didn’t mean to do that,” said one student.

Parents were alarmed after learning an Edison High student was wanted for murder.

“As a parent it scares me. Cause you never know what could happen at the school, outside the school,” said one parent.