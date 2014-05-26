Fix50: Westbound Closures Begin Memorial Day

SACRAMENTO-

A friendly reminder, the major construction project along Highway 50 through Midtown Sacramento is not over, just taking a halftime break. Lane closures for Fix50 westbound will begin Monday at 9 p.m.

The first phase, the eastbound lanes, was completed five days ahead of schedule, and rather than start the westbound lanes early, crews decided to leave all lanes open through the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Monday night at 9, construction crews will begin blocking the three inside lanes of westbound Highway 50 between 18th and 24th Streets, and one lane of northbound Highway 99 connector to westbound Highway 50.

By the time commuters get back on the road Tuesday morning, the three inside lanes will be blocked, and traffic could be slowed to a crawl.

The inside three lanes will be closed until June 10, when crews will switch and close the outside westbound lanes.

“Traffic delays are expected to be longer with the westbound work than they were with the eastbound side due to additional ramp closures and the larger volume of commuters from El Dorado and eastern Sacramento Counties,” Caltrans District 3 Director, Jody Jones said in a press release.

Drivers are encouraged to plan in advance; avoid unnecessary trips along westbound Highway 50 through Sacramento, take alternative transportation to work, and keep in mind the alternate routes for the eastbound lane closures may not be the best routes for westbound closures.

FROM MAY 27-JUNE 25, WESTBOUND CONSTRUCTION:

If traveling from Rancho Cordova/Folsom to Sacramento: Use Highway 50 to Business 80 north, exit at N or H Streets.

If traveling from Elk Grove to Sacramento: Use I-5 north to J Street; do not use Highway 99 to Highway 50.

If traveling from Rancho Cordova or Folsom to Natomas or Davis: Use Highway 50 to Business 80 north, exit at Watt Avenue, head north to I-80 west.

For more information on detours and travel alternatives, check out Fix50.com

Yolobus is offering discounted train tickets

RT is providing more train cars and more trains during the Fix50 construction

Cyclists can find Sacramento-area bike-friendly maps here