Paul Robins talks to FOX40 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich about the results from Tuesday’s Primary Election. Some of those races include the Governor’s Race and State Controller’s Race.
Gary Dietrich Discusses June Primary Election Surprises
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Experts Say California’s Primary a Big Question Mark
-
GOP Avoids Shutout in Race for California Governor
-
LIVE BLOG: California’s June Primary
-
All Eyes on California on the Biggest Primary Night of 2018
-
California, Long a Blue State, Could Get Bluer in Primary
-
-
Trump Declares Primaries Delivered ‘Great Night’ for GOP
-
‘Far From Over:’ Thousands of Primary Ballots Still Left to Count
-
The Gubernatorial ‘Game:’ Who Will Come Out on Top in California’s Primary?
-
Sac County Dems Expel 3 City Council Members Over Schubert Endorsement
-
Rev. Shane Harris Discusses June Primary Election
-
-
Number of Mail-In, Drop-Off Ballots Slows Count in Sacramento County
-
Election Day Preparations in Sacramento County
-
Candidates Spend Big in California Lieutenant Governor Race