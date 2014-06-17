Friends, Colleagues Celebrate Pannell’s Career on City Council

SACRAMENTO-

Friends and colleagues of Council Member Bonnie Pannell celebrated her 16 year career at her resignation ceremony at Sacramento City Hall.

Tuesday was her last meeting as a council member.

Pannell announced her resignation earlier this year, citing health problems. Her condition makes it hard for her to speak. Pannell started her career as Council member in 1998, replacing her husband Sam Pannell who served the position from 1992 until his death in 1997.

In her 16 years, Pannell worked countless hours to improve the Meadowview Flood control, Light Rail, senior housing, and Mack Road projects, among other projects.

For the first time in 22 years, Sacramento District 8 will not be represented by Bonnie Pannell. But close friends said not to worry, she will still be around.

“You won’t have a Pannell sitting on the seat, but I do think you will have a Pannell watching out,” friend and colleague Vincene Jones said. “She lives in that district, and I am more than positive, that she is going to be watching whoever sits in that seat.”

Pannell will officially retire on June 23. In the meantime, her duties will be fulfilled by her staff and Mayor Kevin Johnson. Her replacement will be selected in a special election at the end of the year.