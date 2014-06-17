Vandals Repeatedly Breaking in to Pool, Swimming After Hours

STOCKTON-

Vandals have cut through the chain link fence at Stockton’s McKinley Pool multiple times this summer, allowing people to sneak in and swim unattended.

“You can see that the city has put up pig wire and they’ve added multiple layers of heavy grade chain link fence to help dissuade people from doing that. Someone with big tools is cutting through the fence,” YMCA Executive Director Richard Good said.

YMCA has operated McKinley Pool for the past three summers. Good told FOX40 they’ve had a problem with people sneaking in that entire time, but this summer has been particularly bad.

People who break into McKinley Pool aren’t just breaking pool rules, they’re breaking the law, by trespassing through a vandalized fence and swimming when it’s unsafe to do so.

“You can see that brand new ‘No Trespassing’ sign,” Good said.

Directly underneath that sign, you can see chain link on top of chain link. The City of Stockton is responsible for patching the fence each time it is cut open. However, the YMCA is responsible for staffing the pool with lifeguards and other staff members required to keep the pool open during the summer.

“If we had more money we could have the pool open more hours, which has been the goal all along,” Good said.

The McKinley Pool is already open for swim lessons Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. It is also open for recreational swimming Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to about 4 p.m.

The YMCA says in order to keep the pool open six days a week for eight hours a day during the summer, it will cost $25,000. That money all comes from private donations.

FOX40 spoke to several children in McKinley Park who said they would never break into a pool.

“That’s disrespectful to the people who built the fence. I wasn’t really raised to do that,” Silverio Godina said.

“No, I would more like think of reporting it to somebody,” Desi Sandoval said.

“Because someone could go in there with a weapon and then scare all the kids that are trying to have fun,” David Gurney said.

A few minutes later, FOX40 saw a group of young children sneak into the pool and swim. They were not accompanied by adults.

Safety, in fact, is one of Good’s worries. He said the YMCA has caught a lot of people swimming in the pool at night, when it’s dark, when no security or lifeguards are present.

“Suddenly you’re in water over your head. If you don’t know how to swim, that’s when something happens. Not having a lifeguard, just not a good idea,” Good said.

YMCA still needs $10,000 in private donations to keep the pool open six days a week during the summer. They hope to make that happen.