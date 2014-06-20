Stockton’s “Handcuff Hottie” in and out of Washington State Jail

SPOKANE, Washington-

Jeremy Meeks, arrested this week in Stockton during a crime sweep, has gotten attention online from admirers for his looks, and not his crimes. But his mugshot, turned photoshop model shoot, is not his first.

Besides his recent Stockton arrest, Meeks served time in Solano County, California and Spokane County, Washington.

FOX40 learned Meeks was convicted of theft in 2005 and forgery in 2007. According to jail records, it appears Meeks served less than three months total for the crimes; 71 days for forgery and three days for theft.

Before that, Meeks was in Solano County, and served a two year prison sentence for grand theft.

He will make his first court appearance on the latest Stockton charges on Friday afternoon. The San Joaquin County District Attorney says Meeks was stopped by Stockton Police Wednesday morning after he and others were leaving a home that was about to be searched by officers.

Meeks was reportedly the driver, with the other suspects as passengers. Weapons and extended magazines were found inside the car.

His mother has set up an online account to raise money for Meeks’ defense. See information below.

His photo is attracting a lot of attention, and now thousands are hoping to free him, “#FreeJeremyMeeks” is trending on Twitter.

Below are some examples of how the internet has treated Meeks.

