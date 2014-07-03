Paul Robins sits down with Mariam Noujaim, an SEIU member who is suing the union to access its financial records.
SEIU Member Sues Union For Transparency
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
America May Soon Face its Biggest Labor Strike in Decades
-
Fire Station 45 in West Sac Affected by Toxic Mold
-
Nixon Gets Big Progressive Endorsement as NY Democrats Face Rupture
-
Councilman Plans Gender-Segregated Beach Days for Religious
-
Two Nevada Union Students Killed by Suspected Drunken Driver
-
-
Police Investigate Possible Embezzlement at Oak Ridge High School Booster Club
-
Union Leaders Stand Behind New ‘Rent Stabilization’ Measure
-
Military Plane with 5 Crew Members Crashes Near Savannah, Georgia
-
School District Hands Out Baseball Bats for Classroom Defense
-
California Bill Would Create Health Care Price Controls
-
-
NRA Sues New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Accusing State of ‘Blacklisting’ it
-
California Family Disappears after Leaving on Spring Break Road Trip
-
Divided Supreme Court Rules For Businesses Over Workers