Teen Arrested in Modesto after Botched Armed Robbery Attempt

Posted 4:36 PM, July 3, 2014, by , Updated at 07:05PM, July 3, 2014
MODESTO-

A 17-year-old boy suspected of trying to rob a Fresno jewelry store at gunpoint was arrested Thursday in Modesto.

Last week, police say two young men walked into the shop and pretended to be customers until one pulled a gun on the clerk.

Surveillance video shows the other man try to climb over a counter, but he falls down instead.

Police say the owner of the business was in the back room and heard the commotion, and came out armed with a shotgun.

On the security footage, the suspect who tried to hop over the counter crawled out of the store and the other ran.

No one was hurt in the robbery attempt.

