Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Writer (Part-Time)

Posted 4:01 PM, July 10, 2014, by , Updated at 10:02PM, August 14, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you are a news-junkie who can write fast and accurate scripts, this is the position for you.

Writers grow into producers in this fast-paced newsroom environment.   You will learn to post web stories and updates on FOX40’s social media accounts.   Must be able to write, track breaking news, edit and have experience on multiple social media platforms, and we’ll teach you the rest.  Multi-tasking skills are required.  Hours could include overnights, early mornings and holidays.

We need someone who is naturally inquisitive and is a self-starter who pushes for more opportunities.

For the ideal candidate, this position can be a springboard to a full-time Associate Producer position.

To apply online, and to see the full job description, head to www.tribunemedia.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s