Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Man Missing 3+ Weeks After Bike Ride, Can You Help Find Him?

Posted 7:32 AM, July 14, 2014, by , Updated at 08:54AM, July 14, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Sacramento Family Searching for Kyle Fallon

RANCHO CORDOVA-

Family members of 23-year-old Sacramento High School graduate Kyle Nathan Fallon are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Fallon, who was living in a trailer on a friend’s property in Rosemont, was first reported missing to Rancho Cordova Police on June 18th.

“I am worried that he is hurt. He has never gone this long without communication,” Fallon’s brother, Brandon Hogg, told FOX40 Sunday.

Fallon was last seen riding his bike along Rosewood Drive in Rosemont.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Rancho Cordova Police Department at 916-362-5115.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s