× Man Missing 3+ Weeks After Bike Ride, Can You Help Find Him?

RANCHO CORDOVA-

Family members of 23-year-old Sacramento High School graduate Kyle Nathan Fallon are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Fallon, who was living in a trailer on a friend’s property in Rosemont, was first reported missing to Rancho Cordova Police on June 18th.

“I am worried that he is hurt. He has never gone this long without communication,” Fallon’s brother, Brandon Hogg, told FOX40 Sunday.

Fallon was last seen riding his bike along Rosewood Drive in Rosemont.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Rancho Cordova Police Department at 916-362-5115.