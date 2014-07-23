Stockton Community Members to Assemble for Change

STOCKTON—

A group in Stockton feels the city has become stagnant in their attempts to rebuild their city, and they are looking for members of the community who want to step up and make a difference.

The community members and volunteers of the group Reinvent Southside are looking for people who want to walk door-to-door in southeast Stockton to discuss change in the community and try to bring around transformation.

The group will be meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 26th at the Dorothy L. Jones Family Resource Center at 2044 Fair Street in Stockton (map).