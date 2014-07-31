New Arena Demolition Starts Friday, Access to Site Already Shrinking

SACRAMENTO-

The Kings’ 2013-2014 season didn’t finish so well, but Sacramento’s NBA royalty is bracing for what may be their most spectacular off-season move ever.

Construction on the team’s long-awaited and long-fought-over new arena is finally set to begin Friday morning at 6 a.m.

Anyaha Davis’ afternoon ride will soon be a little different. Her bus stop between 5th and 7th Streets on L Street is one that will be moved to the Capitol Mall to accommodate the $477 million transformation at Downtown Plaza.

She’s not so in love with the Kings, but she is looking forward to a new vibe for the area.

“Yeah, finally. It’s so old down here,” Davis said.

Getting rid of the old will mean the public has to give up some things like access to the 6th Street entrance of the Downtown Plaza East Parking Garage.

Three hundred spaces will stay open there, but drivers will have to reach them from 7th and J Streets.

“I think it’s good you know, bring more customers down here. Different people get to try it when stuff comes out here. See how Sacramento is,” Jordan Townsend from the “Get a Clue” skate shop, said.

Townsend and his fellow employees are excited for the project to finally get started.

While many have closed, their store will be open during construction.

FOX40 visited there before Downtown Plaza security suddenly stopped our crew, saying we needed an escort to be on the property and we didn’t have permission for an escort.

That was a first – perhaps a signal that access to the open parts of the property may be shrinking.

Because of that security stop, FOX40 had to do a phone interview with the owner of River City Brewing Company instead of doing the face-to-face interview we’d planned.

He had invited our cameras inside his business.

Still, Steve Cuneo’s thrilled that after 10 years of waiting, a new day is dawning for downtown.

“We’ve been told by the city of all the redevelopment that was going to go on downtown…that never ever happened…so we’re extremely excited the arena is going in,” he said.

The Kings are planning a big demolition party Friday morning.

In addition to new garage parking space reductions as a result of work on the arena site, drivers will face another challenge that day.

Many spots on 5th and 6th Streets will be off-limits, reserved until 3 p.m. Saturday for The Color Run.