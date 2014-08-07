Suspect Shot by Police after Aunt and Infant Cousin Stabbed

FOLSOM-

Folsom Police shot a man suspected of stabbing a woman and a child Thursday afternoon along Montrose Drive.

Montrose Drive is shut down and will be for hours.

According to the Folsom Police Department, the baby has died. The infant was 6 months old.

In a media briefing, police officials did not reveal the conditions of either the suspect or the alleged victims. Since then, FOX40 has confirmed the death of the stabbing suspect who was shot by a Folsom police officer.

Police are investigating the scene as a ‘suicide by police’ case.

The mother of the baby is in critical condition, and she is the aunt of the now dead suspect.

Ben Deci and Sonseeahray Tonsall contributed to this report.