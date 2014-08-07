Paul Robins talk to FOX40 Legal Analyst Ken Rosenfeld. They discuss the two teenagers charged with stabbing a friend to please “Slenderman” who have been found incompetent.
Ken Rosenfeld Discusses “Slenderman” Case
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
