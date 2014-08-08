Moving Truck Gets Stuck between Buildings in Old Sac

A woman got a Penske rental truck stuck in between two buildings in Old Sacramento Thursday after crashing it into another car nearby.

Firefighters worked quickly to install a temporary wooden post in front Turtle’s Sweet Shop on Second Street. The truck rammed through the existing support post that held up and awning at the historic storefront.

Witnesses told FOX40 the woman first sideswiped a BMW that was parked at the corner of 2nd Street and K Street.

“We were over there watching the firefighters, and then I came over here and saw that my taillight was broken. Bad luck,” witness Mike Gallagher said.

Gallagher was the owner of the damaged BMW. He said he did not want to approach the driver of the Penske truck, who was sitting on a curb, crying.

“She’s an older lady, and they were yelling at her, intimidating her. So she got so worked up, this happened, she drove over here and clipped the building,” one witness told FOX40.

The same witness said when the driver of the Penske truck hit the BMW, bystanders approached her aggressively and taunted her.

“People were saying all kinds of things to her. Saying it was a hit and run. It wasn’t. Me, I just felt sorry for her,” she said.

The driver of the Penske truck declined to comment on camera, but said she was ok.

Police say they were not considering the case a hit and run.

No one was injured in the incident.