Boat from Stockton Caught in Hurricane Julio

The crew of the 42-foot sailboat Walkabout were rescued Sunday after it became caught in Hurricane Julio 414 miles northeast of Oahu, Aug. 10, 2014. Walkabout is disabled and taking on water with three people aboard. (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard)
HONOLULU, Hawaii-
The U.S. Coast Guard said a sailboat that departed from Stockton became caught in Hurricane Julio a few hundred miles northeast of the island Oahu on Sunday.
Those aboard were rescued and said to be recovering.
The 42-foot vessel had three people on board when 30-foot seas and intense winds began hammering at it.
Mayday calls from the boat, named “Walkabout,” were received at 10:49 a.m. Sunday. The crew was finally rescued that evening.