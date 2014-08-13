× Adorable Video: Police vs Kids Dance Off

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB)-

Some kids in Kansas City had a run-in with the cops, and it was caught on camera. But this run-in involved trading good moves during a dance off.

A little boy with some big moves was up first. Not to be outdone, Kansas City Police officer Krebs, responds.

Why? “What I was thinking was ‘I can’t believe I’m doing this’,” Officer Krebs said.

A series of arm flails and toe-tapping that can only be called “the octopus”.

“Then this other kid came out and showed me how he did the octopus,” Krebs said.

He continued, “When I went through the academy and when I first got hired on I told them how I want to interact with the community and start building some rapport with the citizens because I feel like if we build rapport with them, then they’re more likely to call us when they need us.”

The teens may have won the dance off, but the officers won some new friends.