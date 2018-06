SACRAMENTO-

A man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he broke into a U-Haul business and rode around on a forklift.

Officers say the report came in shortly before 2:40 a.m. at the business at El Camino Avenue and Princeton Street.

Police say officers arrived to find 40-year-old Jeffrey Kocher on the forklift.

Kocher was arrested for burglary and stealing the forklift.