The Farm-to-Fork Legends of Wine Event

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Dozens of well-known wineries converge on the Capitol Steps to celebrate "America's Farm-to-Fork Capitol." Wine expert and host, David Berkely shows off some of the wines featured and discussed the event and its importance. Filed in: Morning Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email

