Mark Demsky reports on Week 3's Game of the Week, which saw Folsom continue its torrid pace against Burbank. To check out the rest of the scores for this week, click here.
Game of the Week: Burbank at Folsom Highlights
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
