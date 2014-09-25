Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Cars That Talk With Each Other

Posted 11:52 AM, September 25, 2014
Honda and GM announce cars that can talk to each other. FOX40 auto expert Nik Miles shows us how it alerts not only the driver, but pedestrians and cyclists as well.