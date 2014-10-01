Michael Lyon Arrested Again; Faces Drug and Eavesdropping Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO-

Michael Lyon, the former head of Lyon Real Estate, was arrested again Wednesday.

According to Sacramento County Jail booking logs, Lyon is facing felony drug and eavesdropping charges.

The disgraced former real estate mogul pleaded guilty in 2011 to charges that he taped women in his home without their knowledge or consent. He later settled a civil suit with several victims - all former nannies and friends - for $2.5 million.

As part of his deal at the time, if he violated his probation, he could re-charged with counts from the earlier arrest. His recent arrest for drug charges violates his probation, and the eavesdropping charge being brought now is connected to the earlier case.

Doug Elmets, a former spokesperson for Lyon, told FOX40 that he was surprised by news of the arrest, but not shocked.

Shannon Campbell, 40, was arrested at the home of Lyons at the time.

She has been on probation supervision since 2010, and a bench warrant was issued in 2012 for her failure to appear in court.