Applegate Fire Threatening 1,000 Homes, Blocking I-80

PLACER COUNTY-

Fires burning along I-80 in the Applegate area have destroyed five homes and other outbuildings as they swelled to 420 acres. Around 1,000 homes are in the fire's path at this time.

The Applegate Fire started Wednesday evening as a series of spot fires along I-80. At least one eastbound lane of the highway remains closed Thursday.

There are also evacuations along the following streets:

Ponderosa Way to State Park boundary

Bridge Trail Way

Brushy Ridge

Hidden Ridge

Cross Road

East Ridge

According to Placer County, there are multiple shelters:

Auburn Veteran’s Memorial Hall

100 East St., Auburn

Foresthill Veteran’s Memorial Hall

24600 Harrison St., Foresthill

Sierra Vista Community Center

55 School St., Colfax

The following location is available for the storage of animals:

Gold Country Fairgrounds

1273 High St., Auburn

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. More than 1,200 firefighters from Cal Fire are battling the Applegate fire.