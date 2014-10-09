Applegate Fire Threatening 1,000 Homes, Blocking I-80

Fires burning along I-80 in the Applegate area have destroyed five homes and other outbuildings as they swelled to 420 acres. Around 1,000 homes are in the fire's path at this time.
The Applegate Fire started Wednesday evening as a series of spot fires along I-80. At least one eastbound lane of the highway remains closed Thursday.
There are also evacuations along the following streets:
Ponderosa Way to State Park boundary
Bridge Trail Way
Brushy Ridge
Hidden Ridge
Cross Road
East Ridge
According to Placer County, there are multiple shelters:
Auburn Veteran’s Memorial Hall
100 East St., Auburn
Foresthill Veteran’s Memorial Hall
24600 Harrison St., Foresthill
Sierra Vista Community Center
55 School St., Colfax
The following location is available for the storage of animals:
Gold Country Fairgrounds
1273 High St., Auburn
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. More than 1,200 firefighters from Cal Fire are battling the Applegate fire.