‘Wrong Place, Wrong Time’: Stockton Family Mourns Victim in Weekend Shooting

STOCKTON-

Family and friends of Carlitha Villalobos expressed their grief after she was shot and killed in a parking lot early Sunday morning.

“I came out here last night to sit and be with my sister, because I got up in the morning to look for her, and she was gone,” cried sister Chavella Montantes.

Villalobos is one of three victims who died on the corner of March Lane and West.

“It’s something you don’t want to believe,” friend Rico Chacon said. “You don’t wake up everyday, thinking that. It’s just a bad dream.”

Montantes said Villalobos was just young and in love, choosing to be homeless with her boyfriend Charles Richardson and their 18-month-old daughter, Dia.

She said her family tried to warn her over and over about her new lifestyle and the people she hung around. But on Sunday, she was killed along side her boyfriend’s friends, Joshua Aquino and Dallas Bidwell.

“They were her baby’s father’s friends and it had nothing to do with her,” Montantes said. “Wrong place, wrong time.”

Montantes believes another shooting preceded the fatal incident. The first happened Saturday night, near an underpass on March Drive. After allegedly dodging bullets that hit her windshield, Villalobos dropped off Dia at her sister’s home.

Hours later, she was shot and killed. Richardson was the only survivor.

“We are praying for him too, because my niece needs one of her parents… At least one of them,” Montantes said.

“She’s never going to grow up to raise her,” Chacon said. “And then she’s going to be crying, ‘Where’s my mommy?'”

Montantes said Dia will be raised by her extended family.

“She will be missed. But she will never be forgotten. Never ever ever,” Montantes said.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, the family will hold a candle light vigil at the shooting scene. The public is welcome to attend.