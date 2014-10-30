Giants Fan Hoping for Newspaper Special Edition Disappointed

Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

October 30, 2014
STOCKTON-

Some San Francisco Giants fans in the Central Valley hoping to get their hands on a commemorative World Series Champions 2014 newspaper will have to wait another day.

The Giants beat the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night, in Game 7 of the World Series. FOX40 heard from a fan in the Stockton area who woke up Thursday morning to buy a San Francisco Chronicle newspaper to get the commemorative pages.

Instead, she found stacks of newspapers bearing Thursday’s date, but containing older stories about the World Series.

A picture of the front page of the San Francisco Chronicle bought in Stockton the day after the Giants win the World Series

The front page had a photo of a young Giants fan above a story talking about the team looking ahead to Game 7.

The front page of the Sports section contained Tuesday night’s score (when Royals beat the Giants 10-0), and articles looking ahead to Game 7.

A picture of the sports page of the San Francisco Chronicle bought in Stockton the day after the Giants win the World Series

The Chronicle told FOX40 the issue bought in Stockton was a version distributed outside the Bay Area, from the Oregon border to San Diego, and was finished before Game 7 ended.

“We are thrilled at the response to our front page that commemorates this historic event, and we will be reprinting it for our state subscribers tomorrow,” read a statement emailed to FOX40.

Here is what the special edition looked like:

https://twitter.com/sfchronicle/status/527822535824769024