Giants Fan Hoping for Newspaper Special Edition Disappointed

Some San Francisco Giants fans in the Central Valley hoping to get their hands on a commemorative World Series Champions 2014 newspaper will have to wait another day.

The Giants beat the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night, in Game 7 of the World Series. FOX40 heard from a fan in the Stockton area who woke up Thursday morning to buy a San Francisco Chronicle newspaper to get the commemorative pages.

Instead, she found stacks of newspapers bearing Thursday’s date, but containing older stories about the World Series.

The front page had a photo of a young Giants fan above a story talking about the team looking ahead to Game 7.

The front page of the Sports section contained Tuesday night’s score (when Royals beat the Giants 10-0), and articles looking ahead to Game 7.

The Chronicle told FOX40 the issue bought in Stockton was a version distributed outside the Bay Area, from the Oregon border to San Diego, and was finished before Game 7 ended.

“We are thrilled at the response to our front page that commemorates this historic event, and we will be reprinting it for our state subscribers tomorrow,” read a statement emailed to FOX40.

Here is what the special edition looked like:

https://twitter.com/sfchronicle/status/527822535824769024