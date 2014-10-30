Opposing Proposition 1: California’s Water Bond Initiative

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Steve Hopcraft joins Paul Robins to explain the opposition to Proposition 1, California's Water Bond initiative. Hopcraft emphasizes his concerns over the expenditures versus the benefits. Filed in: Morning, Political Connection Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email

