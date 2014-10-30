Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Opposing Proposition 1: California’s Water Bond Initiative

Posted 12:39 PM, October 30, 2014, by
Steve Hopcraft joins Paul Robins to explain the opposition to Proposition 1, California's Water Bond initiative. Hopcraft emphasizes his concerns over the expenditures versus the benefits.