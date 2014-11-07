Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Police Need Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

Posted 8:00 AM, November 7, 2014, by , Updated at 09:27AM, November 7, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Police need help identifying this man. Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO-

Sacramento Police are asking for the community’s help to identify a robbery suspect who they believe may be involved in other robberies.

On Tuesday, officers responded to an attempted armed robbery on Franklin Boulevard. After many failed attempts to access the cash register, the suspect left the scene on a white bicycle.

No injuries were reported.

The Sacramento Police Department urges anyone with information on this suspect or incident to contact Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP.