× Police Need Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

SACRAMENTO-

Sacramento Police are asking for the community’s help to identify a robbery suspect who they believe may be involved in other robberies.

On Tuesday, officers responded to an attempted armed robbery on Franklin Boulevard. After many failed attempts to access the cash register, the suspect left the scene on a white bicycle.

No injuries were reported.

The Sacramento Police Department urges anyone with information on this suspect or incident to contact Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP.