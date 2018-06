Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON-

A couple was robbed at gunpoint Sunday on a Stockton golf course, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., a 64-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were on the Van Buskirk Golf Course when they were accosted by three boys, believed to each be 15 years old.

Stockton Police say one teen pointed a gun while a second rifled through their belongings and a third acted as a lookout.

The teens took several items before running off, investigators said.