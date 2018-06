× Semi-Truck Destroyed by Fire in Dunnigan

DUNNIGAN-

A semi-truck was reduced to a charred wreckage Monday morning in Dunnigan.

Firefighters responded to the Pilot Travel Center shortly after 5 a.m., and found the truck consumed by flames.

The driver of the truck was treated for smoke inhalation, but crews say his injuries are not considered life threatening.

Parts of the fueling station where the truck was were also damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.