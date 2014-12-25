Sacramento Man Reported Missing on Christmas Eve, Found Alive in Truckee

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
James Mengel, 77, was last seen on Christmas Eve when he left for Midnight Mass in Citrus Heights.
He was found Christmas Day in Truckee. Police say he was in good health.
A Silver Alert was issued for Mengel, 77.