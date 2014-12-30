× Alleged Stalker Arrested, Several Women Joggers Report Suspicious Man

ROSEVILLE-

A man is facing stalking allegations from several women who said he deliberately followed them while jogging in their Roseville neighborhood.

Police learned from several women about a man who would follow them in his car while they jogged. They said he would make u-turns and cruise by slowly, staring at them while they worked out.

Some victims were so alarmed by his behavior, they hid or called family members to pick them up.

Officers said the description provided by the joggers matched, and they were looking for the man, when another woman called police to report a suspicious man stalking her.

The driver, Logan Dale Fagre, was contacted by police near Pleasant Grove and Foothills Boulevards. The 22-year-old was arrested for stalking, and is in the Placer County Jail.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Fagre is asked to call Roseville Police at (916) 774-5070.