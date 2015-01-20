Root 9 Ginseng

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Gary Gelfand introduces us to a new drink company emerging in our area. He heads to Davis to see how the beverage helps promote health and fitness. Filed in: Health & Fitness, Morning Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email

