Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Root 9 Ginseng

Posted 11:44 AM, January 20, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Gary Gelfand introduces us to a new drink company emerging in our area. He heads to Davis to see how the beverage helps promote health and fitness.