Vacaville Police Look For Missing Sex Registrant

VACAVILLE-

Police are looking for a registered sex offender who apparently cut off his GPS ankle bracelet and disappeared.

UPDATE: Kurtis Chambers was apprehended Thursday night and is in the San Joaquin County Jail.

Kurtis Duane Chambers, 26, was originally charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, but charges were later reduced to statutory rape.

He has been a sex registrant in Vacaville since 2007 and always complied with his parole restrictions.

“His crimes are serious, however we don’t believe he’s an immediate threat to the public,” Vacaville Police Lt. Denise Quatman said.

State California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole agents were alerted when a tampering signal was received from Chamber’s ankle bracelet. They later found it on I-80 near Monte Vista Avenue.

A CDCR spokesman says the case has been turned over to their fugitive apprehension team, which has a good record of locating and arresting parole violators.