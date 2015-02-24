Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Billy Ocean Performing in Modesto

Posted 12:06 PM, February 24, 2015
Billy Ocean is coming to the Central Valley next week. Bethany and Mae chat with the 'Caribbean Queen' singer about his upcoming performance at the Gallo Center in Modesto.