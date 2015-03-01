Dad’s Dying Wish Granted: Walks Daughter Down Aisle Early

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY (WAVE/CNN) – A Kentucky man battling cancer received his dying wish and did his duty as father of the bride, and walked his daughter down the aisle. However, the walk happened a little earlier than the wedding.

As reported by WAVE in Louisville, Hugh Campbell’s dream is to see his daughter in her wedding dress and walk her down the aisle this fall. However, his seven year battle with breast cancer put that in doubt. So on Friday, Breast Health Patient Navigator Leesa Mattingly and some of the other staff at Norton Cancer Institute organized an event that worked as a safety net, in order to help Hugh make sure he can be a part of his daughter Emily’s special day.

“As you all know, Hugh has stage four breast cancer and he has been fighting this disease valiantly for the past seven years,” explained Norton staff chaplain Katie Anderson, the ceremony’s officiant. “His disease has progressed and thee is a possibility that he may not get to walk his beloved daughter down the aisle on her wedding on October 10.”

There was no groom at this ceremony, but the memories made will last eternally all the same.

Hugh’s daughter, Emily Campbell, set up a gofundme account to help pay for her wedding dress, as requested by her father’s doctor.

“Due to the diagnosis and his inability to work, money is pretty tight,” she writes on the gofundme page. “Moving the wedding up was out of the question.”

