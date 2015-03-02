× Motorcycle Club Donates Hundreds of Shoes to Sacramento Children’s Home

SACRAMENTO-

Members of the Hell Bent Motorcycle Club took to the streets of Sacramento Monday Morning.

Their rides were loud, and their generosity was at an even higher volume.

The club, with members all over Northern California, including the Sacramento Chapter based out of Fruitridge Road, delivered 300 pairs of shoes to the Sacramento Children’s Home, in a very large gesture.

“Some of our guys took work off today to do this. They spent money out of their own pockets to make it all happen,” Sacramento Chapter President Bill Penner said.

