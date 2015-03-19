Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

The annual Roseville Celebrity Chili Cook-off is back, and Paul Robins has his award-winning secret recipe ready to go.  But shh!  He'll never tell. Proceeds from the event benefit anti-bullying programs in South Placer schools. Organizer Rob Maxey and vice principal Bridgette Dean of Adelante Continuation High School discuss the event.