Stockton Teachers, District Relieved by Tentative Deal

STOCKTON-

The Stockton Teachers Association and the Stockton Unified School District have reached a tentative agreement, after meeting for nearly 18 hours Thursday night into Friday morning.

Later Friday, parents learned their kids won’t be affected.

The Stockton Teachers Association says teachers can now get their minds off the strike and focus their efforts back in the classroom,

After months of negotiation and years of not knowing what’s in store for teachers and their salaries.

“We’ve been bargaining on those reopeners for the last couple of years,” John Steiner, the president of the Stockton Teachers Association said, “It’s not quite over all the way yet. But it’s pretty close. “

SUSD released a statement on Friday which said, “We believe this is a fair agreement. It was a long process but in the end we have a plan we are all happy with.”

The latest round of negotiations are just one of many in the years long of back and forth. Parents are happy to hear the news.

“I think it’s good,” Blanca Diaz, a parent said.

The exact details of the latest agreement cannot be released but STA said there was much compromising for both sides. “Now the teachers can go back to what they really are good at doing and that’s teaching,” Steiner explained.

The school district stated, “Now we continue the work of raising achievement in our school district. Our teachers have worked hard this year…”

But this latest step, is just one of several. Next week STA members will vote on finalizing the language in the tentative agreement.

“We will have negotiations open up for next year,” Steiner said.

And the School District and the STA are coming up on another round of negotiations for the new contract which begin later this year.

The STA said they are hoping to finalize this agreement on April 17.