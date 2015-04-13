After-School Programs at Some Sacramento Schools Could be Cut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO-

Parents are currently paying between $55 and $565 per month to enroll their children in the 4th R after-school program. However, city officials say that may not be enough.

Alan Tomiyama, with the Department of Recreation, is one of several city officials who has recommended to the City Council that the 4th R after-school program at Caroline Wenzel, Hubert H. Bancroft, O.W. Erlewine and Golden Empire elementary schools close.

"How much would it save? A half million," Tomiyama told FOX40. "We would be able to restore benefits for employees ... and cost of living increases."

Carl Gaye has worked with the 4th R program at Golden Empire Elementary School for two years.

"This program is close to my heart," he said. "A lot of parents won't have a job. They won't have the care for these kids."

Superintendent Jose Banda released this statement to parents:

"We understand that this news is upsetting ... We are working closely with the city to find a solution that will meet the needs of our families."

If City Council can agree Tuesday, the after-school programs wouldn't be cut until fall 2015.