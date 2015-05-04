Pastor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Boys in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON-

A Bay Area pastor is accused of sexually abusing three boys in Stockton in the 1990s, and it may have happened while he was working for San Joaquin County.

Pastor Jerry Allums is seen singing in a Facebook video in what he calls his testimony.

The video was posted just a month before he was arrested by the Stockton Police Department for alleged sexual abuse of three boys.

"Crimes happened in Stockton but they happened in the 1990s,” Elton Grau, the deputy district attorney in the San Joaquin County’s Child Abuse Sexual Assault Unit said Monday.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is now handling the case and told FOX40, Allums' is facing multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor and two counts of violating or touching a child younger than 14.

“We know that he had contacts in Elk Grove and in Stockton and that he was a pastor," Grau said.

The Stockton Police Department said the victims range in age from 8 to 15 years old, the charges are from alleged incidents that are decades old.

“Usually something happens later on in life where they kind of consider what happens and they go, they reach out to family members and talk about the past experience of sexual abuse,” Grau said.

FOX40 attempted to speak with Allums while he was in the county jail. He declined the request.

According to Facebook, 58-year-old Allums listed himself as an employee with the county’s Child Services Department.

The DA’s office could only tell us that he worked for the county but could not clarify which department.

“I know he worked for the county and I know he worked for the county for about 17 years and he’s retired right now,” Grau said.

Because of the nature of the case, the DA’s office could not tell us how the accusations came to light or how he was arrested, but they are looking for more potential victims.

Allums bail is set at $1.5 billion. The DA’s office said in child sex abuse cases, bail is usually that high.