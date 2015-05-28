California Bills Aimed at Changing Prop 47 Fail

SACRAMENTO-

Several legislative attempts to scale back a voter-approved measure to reduce penalties for some crimes in California have stalled.

The Assembly Appropriations Committee on Thursday shelved a pair of Republicans’ bills that would have reinstated felony charges for crimes changed to misdemeanors under Proposition 47.

AB150 by Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez would have restored penalties for stealing firearms.

AB46 by Assemblyman Tom Lackey of Palmdale would have increased punishment for possessing date rape drugs. An identical bill, SB333, advanced Thursday to a floor vote in the Senate.

Proposition 47 passed in November and brought what some lawmakers called unintended consequences.

Another bill would allow authorities to continue taking DNA samples from suspects convicted of misdemeanors that used to be felonies. AB309 by Democratic Assemblyman Jim Cooper of Elk Grove advanced Thursday.