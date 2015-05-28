North Lake Tahoe Holding Massive Fire Drill this Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INCLINE VILLAGE --

Firefighters in Incline Village will ask more than 1,000 people to evacuate their homes Saturday morning as crews respond to a mock wildfire.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says the goal is to get emergency crews prepared and to allow citizens to practice evacuating quickly.

"This is the first time were bringing it this large scale," said Mark Regan, from the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.

Regan says 250 emergency personnel will participate along with the Red Cross, fire and law enforcement agencies and the local hospital.

"Probably going to be pretty chaotic," said longtime Incline Village resident Kathy Gussow.

Gussow was not aware of the drill.

"I will evacuate the dogs by myself I guess. We'll go with it and see what happens," Gussow said.

In a town where 85 percent of people are part-time residents, Gussow is skeptical about participation.

"It seems kind of far-fetched for everyone to get into it knowing its a drill," she said.

The fire department is urging residents and visitors to take this just as seriously as firefighters.

"We're just gonna run it just like a normal incident. Were going to have a hand crew hike into the fire cutting hand line," Regan said.

The fake fire call will come in at 7:30 a.m.

"The crews will make the determination that they will have to evacuate the area so we will not be knocking on the doors of the citizens until about 8:30," Regan said.

An evacuation center will be set up at Diamond Peak Ski resort.

There will be a safety fair at the same location from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

"I think people should have a plan if something happens. Because they say it's just a matter of time for a forest fire," Gussow said.

Hotels will participate but guests will not be asked to evacuate.