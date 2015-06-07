× Modesto Warehouse Containing Walnut Hulls, Fireworks Catches Fire

MODESTO —

Firefighters are continuing to work to contain a fire that broke out at a large Modesto warehouse early Sunday morning.

Around 12:10 p.m., members of the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District (SCFPD) responded to an alarm in the 2300 block of Tenaya street. Smoke was coming from the roof of a large warehouse in an unincorporated part of the area.

Upon entering the building, crews discovered the east end of the warehouse–full of large bins of ground-up walnut hulls–was on fire. Thankfully, the building’s automatic spinkler system had been activated and was partially controlling the fire.

However, crews then realized the west end of the building was full of fireworks, with a firewall separating the fireworks and walnut hulls.

So far eight apparatus and 28 firefighters from SCFPD, as well as the Modesto and Ceres fire departments, have been working to contain the fire. Crews are expected to remain at the scene for a few more hours.

So far, there have been no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.