Customers Upset Raley’s on Mack Road Closing

SACRAMENTO --

If all goes as planned, it won't be long before the last set of groceries makes its way from the Raley's supermarket along Mack Road.

"It's going to be sorely missed, and it meets a need," said longtime customer Shirley Jones. "I don't understand."

Jones isn't the only one who is confused over last week's announcement that the store will close its doors Sept. 12.

Councilman Larry Carr organized a community meeting Wednesday evening with the hopes of getting questions answered from Raley's representatives.

"It's not just that they are closing," Carr said. "That shopping center needs an anchor tenant. We can't have it just sit there vacant."

Raley's has stood by their statement that the store has been struggling in recent years.

Adding to the situation, is that Raley's operates two stores within close proximity to the location on Mack Road -- the closest being Food Source, which is a little more than a mile away.

But many of Raley's customers have issues with going to Food Source instead of Raley's.

"It's just cleaner here," Tony Gregg said. "We feel safer here. That's why we come to this location a lot more.

Another customer added: "I'm not happy with their meat selection," and said he would probably go to Safeway in Elk Grove when the store closed.

Raley's owns and operates 127 stores in the Sacramento area.