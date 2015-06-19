VIDEO: The Strangest Shot of Arnold Palmer’s Career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What might be the strangest shot of Arnold Palmer's career happened in Sacramento in 1987.

It was the Par 3 tee of the 1987 Senior Gold Rush at the Rancho Murieta County Club.

Palmer was way off, and the ball landed on a spectator's purse.

"If you'd have walked on the green, we'd have been in good shape," Palmer quipped.

The lucky fan was able to go home with the ball.