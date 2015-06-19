VIDEO: The Strangest Shot of Arnold Palmer’s Career

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
What might be the strangest shot of Arnold Palmer's career happened in Sacramento in 1987.
It was the Par 3 tee of the 1987 Senior Gold Rush at the Rancho Murieta County Club.
Palmer was way off, and the ball landed on a spectator's purse.
"If you'd have walked on the green, we'd have been in good shape," Palmer quipped.
The lucky fan was able to go home with the ball.