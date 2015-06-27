Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Lawmakers Tie $20 Million in Grants to Police Use of Force

Posted 7:45 PM, June 27, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SACRAMENTO (AP) —

The state budget that takes effect on Wednesday includes $20 million in grants for local law enforcement agencies, but lawmakers are linking the money to the national debate over killings by police.

Agencies accepting the money must report the number of times their officers use enough force to result in a hospitalization or death.

The money is half the $40 million originally sought by Gov. Jerry Brown and law enforcement organizations.

Some lawmakers wanted to end the grant program entirely after giving local agencies more than $90 million over the last three years. Legislative budget committees also initially sought to use the money for other purposes.

Given those alternatives, a sheriffs’ association lobbyist says local agencies are pleased to be getting half the money with relatively few strings attached.