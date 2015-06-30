Siri Gets a Little Snarky When Asked ‘What’s Zero Divided by Zero?’

Apple’s signature digital assistant, Siri, has plenty of 'Easter eggs' when you ask questions like, "Does Siri stand for seriously?" "Do you believe in God?" or the ever popular, "What's your favorite color?"
But now users are realizing that Siri gets a little sassy when it comes to a certain math question.
Siri’s answer to your question, “What’s zero divided by zero?”:
“Imagine that you have zero cookies and you split them evenly among zero friends. How many cookies does each person get? See? It doesn’t make sense. And Cookie Monster is sad that there are no cookies, and you are sad that you have no friends.”
Twitter reaction has been universally entertaining, much of it spurred by this tweet from Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul: