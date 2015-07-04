Family Prays for Folsom Stairwell Victim, Residents Show Concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friends and family of yesterday's stairwell victim gather at the scene for a ritual. Many weeped as they placed flowers, fruits and lit incense for a Chinese prayer ritual for the 27 year old.

The man was visiting a friend at the Legends at Willow Creek Apartments in Folsom when a staircase suddenly crumbled, and he fell two and a half flights of stairs.

Greg Martin lives in the same building as the one that killed the 27-year-old man, except his staircase is one of the 10 that was fixed five months ago.

"They took all this out, and replaced that material underneath there because there was wood there, and now there is metal," Martin said.

Crews began reconstructing faulty stairwells last June when an accident similar to this one happened. No one was hurt then, but now, many residents are wondering why it has taken them more than a year to finish the repairs.

"Why they would do this side, and then skip to somebody else's side?" Martin asked. "You'd think they would take care of one at a time."

Larry Kamer of Gerson Baker & Associates, the company representing the apartment owners, said they do not know what was taking so long. They are now working with contractors and structural engineers to expedite the repairs.

In the meantime, they have notified all residents of the accident. They also have posted orange warning posters on all unfixed stairwells, advising people to take extra precautions when using the stairs.

Rakshanda Sayyed is staying at a friend's home on the second floor. She said she was in disbelief when she heard about the accident.

"I was so scared and shocked, and probably I won't want to have an apartment on the second and third floors," Sayyed said. "You don't know what is going on inside that staircase there. Right? I mean, I read the instructions and I try to get on there, but what if suddenly something happens?"

Kamer said the owners understand these concerns. If residents are worried about still living in their upper level rooms, they may be relocated to spare, furnished apartments on the ground level. This possible relocation will be determined on a case by case basis.

"After something like this, if my stairwell has not been taken care of, obviously I would not want to go up and down stairs," Martin said.

Management said so far, only 10 of the 32 stairwells in the complex have been completely repaired. But in light of this accident, they will reinspect and repair all 32 stairwells beginning today.