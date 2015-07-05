× Lloyd Scores 3 and US Defeats Japan 5-2 for World Cup Title

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) —

Carli Lloyd came up big again. Three times.

And with it came the Americans’ elusive third Women’s World Cup title.

Lloyd scored a hat trick as the U.S. burst to a four-goal lead in the first 16 minutes, and the Americans overwhelmed defending champion Japan 5-2 Sunday for their record third championship and first since 1999.

A sellout crowd that included U.S. Vice President Joe Biden roared in approval for Lloyd’s hat trick, the first ever in a Women’s World Cup final.

When it was over, Lloyd collapsed to her knees and pumped her fists. Forward Abby Wambach bear-hugged teary-eyed coach Jill Ellis, lifting her off the ground.