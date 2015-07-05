Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Lloyd Scores 3 and US Defeats Japan 5-2 for World Cup Title

Posted 6:39 PM, July 5, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Members of the USA celebrate winning the the championship football match against Japan at during the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Vancouver on July 5, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ANDY CLARK (Photo credit should read ANDY CLARK/AFP/Getty Images)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) —

Carli Lloyd came up big again. Three times.

And with it came the Americans’ elusive third Women’s World Cup title.

Lloyd scored a hat trick as the U.S. burst to a four-goal lead in the first 16 minutes, and the Americans overwhelmed defending champion Japan 5-2 Sunday for their record third championship and first since 1999.

A sellout crowd that included U.S. Vice President Joe Biden roared in approval for Lloyd’s hat trick, the first ever in a Women’s World Cup final.

When it was over, Lloyd collapsed to her knees and pumped her fists. Forward Abby Wambach bear-hugged teary-eyed coach Jill Ellis, lifting her off the ground.